San Francisco educators strike continues, some negotiation progress

The San Francisco Unified School District and the United Educators of San Francisco, or UESF, continued talks yesterday into the evening.

They found some common ground, including on the union’s AI regulation and housing demands, according to the district .

The Chronicle also reported there was movement from the district on raises for teachers aides.

But there’s still no deal on teachers’ raises and family health benefits.

The union, which was asking for a nine percent raise over two years, has come down to an eight percent. The district is still offering six percent.

Yesterday, thousands of educators, sympathy strikers, and community members gathered at Civic Center Plaza. Today they rallied at Dolores Park before marching to Civic Center.

Children under 18 have been able to get breakfast and lunch at sites around the city the last couple days. You can find a list of these locations here.