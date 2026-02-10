© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
San Francisco educators strike continues, some negotiation progress

KALW | By Julia Haney
Published February 10, 2026 at 1:40 PM PST
Rally at Civic Center Plaza on Feb. 9, 2026.
Julia Haney
Rally at Civic Center Plaza on Feb. 9, 2026.

The San Francisco Unified School District and the United Educators of San Francisco, or UESF, continued talks yesterday into the evening.

They found some common ground, including on the union’s AI regulation and housing demands, according to the district.

The Chronicle also reported there was movement from the district on raises for teachers aides.

But there’s still no deal on teachers’ raises and family health benefits.

The union, which was asking for a nine percent raise over two years, has come down to an eight percent. The district is still offering six percent.

Yesterday, thousands of educators, sympathy strikers, and community members gathered at Civic Center Plaza. Today they rallied at Dolores Park before marching to Civic Center.

Children under 18 have been able to get breakfast and lunch at sites around the city the last couple days. You can find a list of these locations here.

Julia Haney
Julia is an audio journalist covering education for KALW supported by the California Local Newsroom Fellowship. She was a member of UC Berkeley's Investigative Reporting Program and has also worked for Reveal.
See stories by Julia Haney