© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Francisco teachers strike, day four

KALW | By Julia Haney
Published February 12, 2026 at 1:40 PM PST
Thousands of educators and community members rally at Civic Center Plaza on Feb. 9, 2026.
Julia Haney
/
KALW News
Thousands of educators and community members rally at Civic Center Plaza on Feb. 9, 2026.

Schools have been closed all week as the San Francisco Unified School District and UESF, the teachers union, have been trying to reach a deal.

The sticking points are wages, family healthcare, and special education.

Yesterday, at a press briefing, Superintendent Dr. Maria Su was visibly frustrated with how it was going.

" We need to act with urgency to get this done," she said.

The parties spent another long day and night at the bargaining table yesterday.

The union said it waited until 1am this morning for a counter offer before being told it wasn’t coming. SFUSD said it presented an offer at 1:33am and is awaiting the union’s counter as of this morning.
Tags
Bay Area Headlines San Francisco Unified School DistrictEducation
Julia Haney
Julia is an audio journalist covering education for KALW supported by the California Local Newsroom Fellowship. She was a member of UC Berkeley's Investigative Reporting Program and has also worked for Reveal.
See stories by Julia Haney