San Francisco teachers strike, day four

Schools have been closed all week as the San Francisco Unified School District and UESF, the teachers union, have been trying to reach a deal.

The sticking points are wages, family healthcare, and special education.

Yesterday, at a press briefing, Superintendent Dr. Maria Su was visibly frustrated with how it was going.

" We need to act with urgency to get this done," she said.

The parties spent another long day and night at the bargaining table yesterday.

The union said it waited until 1am this morning for a counter offer before being told it wasn’t coming. SFUSD said it presented an offer at 1:33am and is awaiting the union’s counter as of this morning.