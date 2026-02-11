Food distribution during the San Francisco teachers strike

Schools have been closed the last few days while San Francisco teachers are on strike. That means no school lunch. Local organizations are filling in the gaps.

The Community Youth Center of San Francisco (OR CYC), is a nonprofit with a few locations around the city, including in Chinatown at the Willie “Woo Woo” Wong Playground.

Just around the corner from the playground on Waverly Place adults and kids lined up yesterday to get a free lunch.

CYC is one of the community organizations working with the city to distribute meals during the teachers strike.

Two students were there early, before the door opened. They told me they heard about the free food on the district’s website.

A parent in line said they didn’t have time to cook for their kids who are home during the strike.

A CYC staff member asked for peoples’ names, grades and schools and then handed each person a carton of milk and a bag of food, which included bread, an orange, nuts, and carrots.

About 10 minutes after the doors opened, a couple dozen people had picked up food. Then it started to rain and the line dissipated.

The city says it will have lunches at the same sites today. You can find a map of these locations below and here.