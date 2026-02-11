© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Food distribution during the San Francisco teachers strike

KALW | By Julia Haney
Published February 11, 2026 at 11:14 AM PST
The entrance to CYC Chinatown on Waverly Place.
Julia Haney
/
KALW News
The entrance to CYC Chinatown on Waverly Place.

Schools have been closed the last few days while San Francisco teachers are on strike. That means no school lunch. Local organizations are filling in the gaps.

The Community Youth Center of San Francisco (OR CYC), is a nonprofit with a few locations around the city, including in Chinatown at the Willie “Woo Woo” Wong Playground.

Just around the corner from the playground on Waverly Place adults and kids lined up yesterday to get a free lunch.

CYC is one of the community organizations working with the city to distribute meals during the teachers strike.

Two students were there early, before the door opened. They told me they heard about the free food on the district’s website.

A parent in line said they didn’t have time to cook for their kids who are home during the strike.

A CYC staff member asked for peoples’ names, grades and schools and then handed each person a carton of milk and a bag of food, which included bread, an orange, nuts, and carrots.

About 10 minutes after the doors opened, a couple dozen people had picked up food. Then it started to rain and the line dissipated.

The city says it will have lunches at the same sites today. You can find a map of these locations below and here.

Tags
Bay Area Headlines San Francisco Unified School DistrictEducation
Julia Haney
Julia is an audio journalist covering education for KALW supported by the California Local Newsroom Fellowship. She was a member of UC Berkeley's Investigative Reporting Program and has also worked for Reveal.
See stories by Julia Haney