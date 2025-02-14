The Philosophical Worlds of Borges

Argentinian writer Jorge Luís Borges wrote some of the world’s most brilliant, mind-bending, and philosophical stories. Drawing on sources from Europe, India, China, and Persia, these stories tackled topics like time, reality, selfhood, and art. Yet Borges also said "I don’t think ideas are important." So what can we get out of philosophical stories that don’t try to teach us what to think? And how can Borges help us grapple with our mortality, our confusion, our doubts? Josh and Ray explore the labyrinth with Héctor Hoyos from Stanford University, author of Beyond Bolaño: The Global Latin American Novel. Sunday, February 16 at 11 am.

