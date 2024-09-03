We host an art gallery at our event space at 220 Montgomery. It's open most days from 10–5 p.m. and in the hour leading up to our events. that's available to view in the hour leading up to our events. Currently on display is artwork from Paul Madonna along with David Normal and Matt Elson. It will be up into September. You can email ben.trefny@kalw.org to check if we're open.
220 Montgomery is KALW's pop-up community events space in downtown San Francisco. It's part of the city's Vacant to Vibrant, bringing dynamic activators into previously empty storefronts to enliven the financial district. Since October, 2023, we've held town hall conversations, hosted live bands, run trivia nights, screened films, sung Karaoke, provided meals, and run this meaningful gathering space for people looking for information and entertainment. Come to 220 Montgomery to see and hear what the San Francisco Bay Area is all about.