Book It: The untold history of books
Michael Castleman is the author of “The Untold History of Books.” It covers everything from cuneiform to Amazon, and it’s bits of trivia from the literary world. What a book is, what difference the paper makes, who did what first — it’s a lot of fun. Example: it turns out, once upon a time, authors worked without ever expecting to be paid.