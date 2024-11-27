© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Book It: The untold history of books

KALW | By Angie Coiro
Published November 27, 2024 at 6:00 AM PST

Michael Castleman is the author of “The Untold History of Books.It covers everything from cuneiform to Amazon, and it’s bits of trivia from the literary world. What a book is, what difference the paper makes, who did what first — it’s a lot of fun. Example: it turns out, once upon a time, authors worked without ever expecting to be paid.
