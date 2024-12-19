Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
The missing men of the Democratic Party
This interview aired in the December 19, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.
Today on Book It, we're putting out a search party... for the missing men of the Democratic Party. Where did they go, why did they leave, and how do the Dems get them back? San Franciscan Mark Sutton almost left the party himself, and wondered why he had so much company. His book, "How Democrats Can Win Back Men: Why Understanding Male Voters and Their Issues is Vital for Democratic Victory," tries to answer these guests.