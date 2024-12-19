This interview aired in the December 19, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen!

Today on Book It, we're putting out a search party... for the missing men of the Democratic Party. Where did they go, why did they leave, and how do the Dems get them back? San Franciscan Mark Sutton almost left the party himself, and wondered why he had so much company. His book, "How Democrats Can Win Back Men: Why Understanding Male Voters and Their Issues is Vital for Democratic Victory," tries to answer these guests.