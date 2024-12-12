Oakland's seductive seismology

This interview aired in the December 12, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen!

Today on Book It: The surprisingly seductive saga of Oakland’s seismology. Geologist Andrew Alden talks about his book, “Deep Oakland: How Geology Shaped a City.” It's a review of Oakland’s landscape, rocks, and soils, wrapped in wonderful stories that can only come from loving your subject.