Oakland's seductive seismology
This interview aired in the December 12, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.
Today on Book It: The surprisingly seductive saga of Oakland’s seismology. Geologist Andrew Alden talks about his book, “Deep Oakland: How Geology Shaped a City.” It's a review of Oakland’s landscape, rocks, and soils, wrapped in wonderful stories that can only come from loving your subject.