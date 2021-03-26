literature

-
Over a decade ago Sandip Roy was called to service…. By Lawrence Ferlinghetti.
Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore's new book, The Freezer Door, mourns losing "the dream of queer" -- a “world without borders and hierarchies”-- that she says…
How can insights from the arts and humanities help us cope with anxious times?In troubling, uncertain times, the arts and humanities are more important…
Brandon Taylor’s highly praised debut novel, Real Life, gets deep into desire, intimacy, sex, abuse, homophobia, racism, misogyny, love, hate and the…
Pamela Sneed’s prose and poetry can reach out and grab you. They did me. She reads four poems from her new memoir, Funeral Diva, on this week’s Out in the…
Can art be broadly accessible without sacrificing quality? Can it be cognitively challenging without being elitist?When we think of “real” art, we often…
