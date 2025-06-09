Richmond-San Rafael Bridge partially closed this week for repairs

Motorists who normally use the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge should expect delays this week, while crews work on nightly repairs to the upper deck.

Caltrains said the second and third lanes of the bridge will be closed from 8:00 p.m.. to 5:00 a.m. this week.

The lane closures will start from the toll plaza at the west side of the bridge in Marin County.One lane in either direction will remain open on the bridge during the course of the repairs. Motorists are advised to find alternative routes.

The closures come about a week after a slab of concrete was discovered on the bridge’s upper deck. Recent mishaps have damaged some cars.