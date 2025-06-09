© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Richmond-San Rafael Bridge partially closed this week for repairs

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published June 9, 2025 at 2:15 PM PDT
A 2021 oil spill in Richmond caused nearly 760 gallons of oil to spill into the San Francisco Bay.
Flickr user Darin Marshall
/
https://www.flickr.com/photos/darinmarshall/5167773/
A 2021 oil spill in Richmond caused nearly 760 gallons of oil to spill into the San Francisco Bay.

Motorists who normally use the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge should expect delays this week, while crews work on nightly repairs to the upper deck.

Caltrains said the second and third lanes of the bridge will be closed from 8:00 p.m.. to 5:00 a.m. this week. 

The lane closures will start from the toll plaza at the west side of the bridge in Marin County.One lane in either direction will remain open on the bridge during the course of the repairs. Motorists are advised to find alternative routes.

The closures come about a week after a slab of concrete was discovered on the bridge’s upper deck. Recent mishaps have damaged some cars.

Caltrans said about 80,000 vehicles pass over the five-and-a-half mile bridge every day.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid