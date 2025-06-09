© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
BART Red Line service temporarily halted due to ‘medical emergency’

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published June 9, 2025 at 2:12 PM PDT
HORIZONTAL - BART (San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District) logo. BART is a heavy-rail public transit system that connects the San Francisco Peninsula with communities in the East Bay and South Bay. BART service currently extends as far as Millbrae, Richmond, Antioch, Dublin/Pleasanton, and Berryessa/North San José. BART operates in five counties (San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa, and Santa Clara) with 131 miles of track and 50 stations. (Photo courtesy of BART)

BART temporarily halted service on its Red Line earlier today after one of its trains reportedly hit a person walking on the tracks near the North Berkeley station.

The transit agency made the announcement shortly after 10. They said the unidentified person was apparently hit by a train. The line was closed and emergency personnel responded to the scene.

BART said the person was transported from the scene and hospitalized.

Red Line service was resumed shortly before 11.So far this year, three people have been struck and killed by BART trains.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
