BART Red Line service temporarily halted due to ‘medical emergency’
BART temporarily halted service on its Red Line earlier today after one of its trains reportedly hit a person walking on the tracks near the North Berkeley station.
The transit agency made the announcement shortly after 10. They said the unidentified person was apparently hit by a train. The line was closed and emergency personnel responded to the scene.
BART said the person was transported from the scene and hospitalized.
Red Line service was resumed shortly before 11.So far this year, three people have been struck and killed by BART trains.