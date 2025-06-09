San Francisco Mayors Past and Present - SF Budget, George Moscone, and the Sutro Library

On this show, we will dive into San Francisco mayors, past and present.

First, we’ll discuss current Mayor Daniel Lurie’s new budget, which is widely viewed as his first major challenge. With the city facing huge deficits, does Lurie’s proposed budget do enough? Who are the winners, and who are the losers?

Guest: Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, Politics Reporter at the SF Standard

Then, we’ll talk to Lincoln A. Mitchell about his new book Three Years Our Mayor: George Moscone and the Making of Modern San Francisco. We’ll hear why he views Moscone’s relatively brief tenure as mayor as an inflection point for the city.

Guest: Lincoln A. Mitchell

AND finally, we’ll explore the itinerant life of the Sutro Library, a collection by former Mayor Adolph Sutro.

Guest: Mattie Taormina, Director of the Sutro Library

Host: Grace Won, Fred Pitts

Producers: Wendy Holcombe, Gillian Emblad