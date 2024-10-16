© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Book It: The power of stories in medicine

KALW | By Angie Coiro
Published October 16, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT

This interview aired on the October 16, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen!

When we get medical check ups, we are used to our doctors measuring our breath, blood pressure and temperature. But some are going further: by asking a patient about their experience with poverty and racism.

Today, in a new episode of Book It, Angie Coiro’s talks to Doctor Dean-David Schillinger about his new book, Telltale Hearts: A Public Health Doctor, His Patients, and the Power of Story.
