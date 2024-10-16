Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Book It: The power of stories in medicine
This interview aired on the October 16, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.
When we get medical check ups, we are used to our doctors measuring our breath, blood pressure and temperature. But some are going further: by asking a patient about their experience with poverty and racism.
Today, in a new episode of Book It, Angie Coiro’s talks to Doctor Dean-David Schillinger about his new book, Telltale Hearts: A Public Health Doctor, His Patients, and the Power of Story.