Anti-ICE press conference and protest planned in San Francisco today

Events are happening around the Bay Area in response to ICE activity in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

More than 150 people were arrested after an anti-ICE protest outside of the San Francisco ICE headquarters last night. Acting chief of the San Francisco Police Department, Paul Yep, says the majority were cited and released. One was arrested for a felony

Several community and legal organizations are holding a press conference at San Francisco’s City Hall at 4pm today. Speakers will address the ICE raids being conducted across the country and President Trump’s new travel ban.