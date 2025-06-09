© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Anti-ICE press conference and protest planned in San Francisco today

KALW | By Jasmine Ascencio
Published June 9, 2025 at 2:06 PM PDT
KALW’s office on 220 Montgomery was tagged during Sunday night’s protest. The tag was removed by building maintenance staff early Monday morning.
Victor Tence
/
KALW
Events are happening around the Bay Area in response to ICE activity in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

More than 150 people were arrested after an anti-ICE protest outside of the San Francisco ICE headquarters last night. Acting chief of the San Francisco Police Department, Paul Yep, says the majority were cited and released. One was arrested for a felony

Several community and legal organizations are holding a press conference at San Francisco’s City Hall at 4pm today. Speakers will address the ICE raids being conducted across the country and President Trump’s new travel ban.

A protest is also happening at 6PM tonight at the 24th and Mission BART Plaza. The protest is being organized by various groups including Mission Action, and Latino Task Force.
Jasmine Ascencio
Jasmine is an audio reporter and producer who follows the threads of news that affect underrepresented communities in the Bay Area.
