KALW Almanac - Tuesday June10, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 10th of June of 2025,

June 10 is the 161st day of the year

204 days remain until the end of the year.

10 days until summer begins

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:47:18 am

and sunset will be at 8:32:04 pm.

Tomorrow we will have 14 hours and 44 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:09:41 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.1°F

The first low tide was at 5:17 am at -0.64 feet

The first high tide will be at 12:32 pm at 4.45 feet

The next low tide at 4:41 pm at 3.3 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:28 pm at 6.12 feet

The Moon is currently 99.1% visible

It's still a Waxing Gibbous Moon

We'll have a 100% Full Moon in early tomorrow morning Wednesday the 11th of June of 2025 at 12:44 am

The June 11 full moon is called The Strawberry Moon

by the Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota peoples, among others.

This name came about because ripe strawberries were ready to be gathered at this time.

The full moon in June can also be called the....

Full Rose Moon in Europe

Berries Ripen Moon (Haida)

Blooming Moon (Anishinaabe)

Green Corn Moon (Cherokee)

Hoer Moon (Western Abenaki)

Berries Ripen Moon (Haida)

Blooming Moon (Anishinaabe)

Green Corn Moon (Cherokee)

Hoer Moon (Western Abenaki)

Birth Moon (Tlingit)

Egg Laying Moon and Hatching Moon (Cree)

Honey Moon

Hot Moon

Today is.....

Alcoholics Anonymous Founders' Day

as it was on this day in 1935 – Dr. Robert Smith takes his last drink, and the first meeting of what would later become Alcoholics Anonymous takes place in Akron, Ohio, by him and Bill Wilson

Ballpoint Pen Day

Call Your Doctor Day

National Black Cow Day

National Egg Roll Day

National Frosted Cookie Day

National Herb and Spice Day

National Iced Tea Day

World Pet Memorial Day

Today is also....

World Art Nouveau Day

Portugal Day, also Day of Camões (Portugal and the Portuguese communities)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with.....

1886 – Sessue Hayakawa, Japanese actor and producer (died 1973)

1893 – Hattie McDaniel, American actress (died 1952)

1910 – Howlin' Wolf, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1976)

1911 – Ralph Kirkpatrick, American harpsichord player and musicologist (died 1984)

1915 – Saul Bellow, Canadian-American novelist, essayist and short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate (died 2005)

1921 – Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (died 2021)

1922 – Judy Garland, American actress and singer (died 1969)

1925 – Nat Hentoff, American historian, author, and journalist (died 2017)

1928 – Maurice Sendak, American author and illustrator (died 2012)

1931 – João Gilberto, Brazilian singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2019)

1933 – Chuck Fairbanks, American football player and coach (died 2013)

1942 – Preston Manning, Canadian politician

1959 – Eliot Spitzer, American lawyer and politician, 54th Governor of New York

1965 – Elizabeth Hurley, English model, actress, and producer

1968 – Bill Burr, American comedian and actor

1982 – Tara Lipinski, American figure skater

1992 – Kate Upton, American model and actress

....and on this day in history.....

671 – Emperor Tenji of Japan introduces a water clock (clepsydra) called Rokoku. The instrument, which measures time and indicates hours, is placed in the capital of Ōtsu.

1829 – The first Boat Race between the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge takes place on the Thames in London.

1935 – Dr. Robert Smith takes his last drink, and Alcoholics Anonymous is founded in Akron, Ohio, United States, by him and Bill Wilson.

1944 – In baseball, 15-year-old Joe Nuxhall of the Cincinnati Reds becomes the youngest player ever in a major-league game.

1947 – Saab produces its first automobile.

1957 – John Diefenbaker leads the Progressive Conservative Party of Canada to a stunning upset in the 1957 Canadian federal election, ending 22 years of Liberal Party government.

1963 – The Equal Pay Act of 1963, aimed at abolishing wage disparity based on sex, was signed into law by John F. Kennedy as part of his New Frontier Program.

1964 – United States Senate breaks a 75-day filibuster against the Civil Rights Act of 1964, leading to the bill's passage.

