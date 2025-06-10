KALW Almanac - Tuesday June10, 2025
Today is Tuesday, the 10th of June of 2025,
June 10 is the 161st day of the year
204 days remain until the end of the year.
10 days until summer begins
the sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:47:18 am
and sunset will be at 8:32:04 pm.
Tomorrow we will have 14 hours and 44 minutes of sun.
The solar transit will be at 1:09:41 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.1°F
The first low tide was at 5:17 am at -0.64 feet
The first high tide will be at 12:32 pm at 4.45 feet
The next low tide at 4:41 pm at 3.3 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:28 pm at 6.12 feet
The Moon is currently 99.1% visible
It's still a Waxing Gibbous Moon
We'll have a 100% Full Moon in early tomorrow morning Wednesday the 11th of June of 2025 at 12:44 am
The June 11 full moon is called The Strawberry Moon
by the Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota peoples, among others.
This name came about because ripe strawberries were ready to be gathered at this time.
The full moon in June can also be called the....
Full Rose Moon in Europe
Berries Ripen Moon (Haida)
Blooming Moon (Anishinaabe)
Green Corn Moon (Cherokee)
Hoer Moon (Western Abenaki)
Birth Moon (Tlingit)
Egg Laying Moon and Hatching Moon (Cree)
Honey Moon
Hot Moon
Today is.....
Alcoholics Anonymous Founders' Day
as it was on this day in 1935 – Dr. Robert Smith takes his last drink, and the first meeting of what would later become Alcoholics Anonymous takes place in Akron, Ohio, by him and Bill Wilson
Ballpoint Pen Day
Call Your Doctor Day
National Black Cow Day
National Egg Roll Day
National Frosted Cookie Day
National Herb and Spice Day
National Iced Tea Day
World Pet Memorial Day
Today is also....
World Art Nouveau Day
Portugal Day, also Day of Camões (Portugal and the Portuguese communities)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with.....
1886 – Sessue Hayakawa, Japanese actor and producer (died 1973)
1893 – Hattie McDaniel, American actress (died 1952)
1910 – Howlin' Wolf, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1976)
1911 – Ralph Kirkpatrick, American harpsichord player and musicologist (died 1984)
1915 – Saul Bellow, Canadian-American novelist, essayist and short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate (died 2005)
1921 – Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (died 2021)
1922 – Judy Garland, American actress and singer (died 1969)
1925 – Nat Hentoff, American historian, author, and journalist (died 2017)
1928 – Maurice Sendak, American author and illustrator (died 2012)
1931 – João Gilberto, Brazilian singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2019)
1933 – Chuck Fairbanks, American football player and coach (died 2013)
1942 – Preston Manning, Canadian politician
1959 – Eliot Spitzer, American lawyer and politician, 54th Governor of New York
1965 – Elizabeth Hurley, English model, actress, and producer
1968 – Bill Burr, American comedian and actor
1982 – Tara Lipinski, American figure skater
1992 – Kate Upton, American model and actress
....and on this day in history.....
671 – Emperor Tenji of Japan introduces a water clock (clepsydra) called Rokoku. The instrument, which measures time and indicates hours, is placed in the capital of Ōtsu.
1829 – The first Boat Race between the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge takes place on the Thames in London.
1935 – Dr. Robert Smith takes his last drink, and Alcoholics Anonymous is founded in Akron, Ohio, United States, by him and Bill Wilson.
1944 – In baseball, 15-year-old Joe Nuxhall of the Cincinnati Reds becomes the youngest player ever in a major-league game.
1947 – Saab produces its first automobile.
1957 – John Diefenbaker leads the Progressive Conservative Party of Canada to a stunning upset in the 1957 Canadian federal election, ending 22 years of Liberal Party government.
1963 – The Equal Pay Act of 1963, aimed at abolishing wage disparity based on sex, was signed into law by John F. Kennedy as part of his New Frontier Program.
1964 – United States Senate breaks a 75-day filibuster against the Civil Rights Act of 1964, leading to the bill's passage.