‘Changeling’ delves deep and sings about transition

In our conversation, Nick dove deep into emotional and physical details, demystifying the transition process with passion, grace and a healthy dose of humor. (Note: the discussion includes graphic surgical details.)

We also hear two songs from I Am A Man on this week’s Out in the Bay: “I’m Still Your Mother,” a soulful ballad about being estranged from his daughter because of his transition, and “Before (I Became a Man),” an upbeat celebratory number that starts with:

I’m looking in the mirror and liking what I see. I really don’t remember this happening to me, Before, before I became a man. I started loving myself right — just the way I am

Nick says he and his friends call him a changeling. “I was a daughter and a son. I was a mother and a father, I was a brother and a sister, I’ve been a grandma and a grandpa, a heterosexual woman, a bi woman, a lesbian, a straight guy, a bi guy and a gay guy.”

“I think I’ve hit all the stops,” he adds with a laugh. “Each one of those has its own realm of blessing and joy … and is a wonderful aspect of what life has to offer. I feel hugely blessed.”

Hear much more from Nick Lawrence on Out in the Bay's broadcast and podcast, and even more in an extended “uncut” version we’ll post on Out in the Bay's website, OutintheBay.org, Friday. It includes deeper discussion and two more songs, including one probably not allowed on public radio!

Please help us keep bringing LGBTQ news, voices and stories to the world by making a tax-deductible donation*. Out in the Bay – Queer Radio + Podcast is a non-profit, independent production. We receive no funds from podcast platforms, NPR, nor from radio stations that air Out in the Bay weekly. We rely on listener support.*

You can find Nick’s music on most streaming platforms by searching for “Nick Lawrence FTM.” He also has a children’s book – for parents too – called “I Am A Boy.” Find info on his website: https://nicklawrenceftm.com

This week’s Out in the Bay was edited by Lusen Mendel.

*Clicking links in paragraph above or any donate tab on our website should take you to a Media Alliance donation page with the notation: “Purpose: Support Out in the Bay.” Your gift will be earmarked for Out in the Bay, which is under Media Alliance’s 501c3 non-profit umbrella.