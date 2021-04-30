10 pm Tuesdays

Out in the Bay - Queer Radio from San Francisco

Queer histories, herstories, personalities and issues are explored with humor, insight, and sensitivity each week on Out in the Bay, airing Tuesdays at 10 pm on KALW. We've been called “the gay Fresh Air” and even "the gay Tavis Smiley." We’ve interviewed such celebrities as film directors Ang Lee and John Waters, comedians Margaret Cho and Marga Gomez, singers Leslie Gore and Michael Feinstein, actors, authors and more. We’ve also featured historians, scholars, and activists -- including Phyllis Lyon and the late Del Martin -- with compelling stories about the reality of LGBT life.

Out in the Bay's producers are thrilled to be back on KALW, 10pm Tuesdays, after a 4-year hiatus. You can hear episodes from June 2020 to today -- and historical pieces from 2015 and earlier -- on Out in the Bay's website.