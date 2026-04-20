'Photos I Appear in by Chance' by poet Zack Rogow
Zack Rogow has a new book of poems called "The Kama Sutra for Senior Citizens and Other Poems on Aging."
Photos I Appear in by Chance
I’m the slurred figure in the background
of the selfie the honeymooners took
near the Rialto Bridge in Venice.
The home movie that gobbled the whole panorama
of the Grand Canyon in summer
ends with me at age 22,
dazed and dehydrated
dragging myself up from the Colorado River Valley.
I’m the popeyed passerby
that a guy deliberately captured on film
after his girlfriend peeled off her t-shirt
on a deserted street in San Francisco.
And that’s me
behind the family group portrait,
strolling by as I Whap! a mosquito on my forehead.
How many unnumbered albums and videos do I appear in
belonging to people I’ll never meet—
the closest I’ll ever get
to immortality.