'Photos I Appear in by Chance' by poet Zack Rogow

Zack Rogow has a new book of poems called "The Kama Sutra for Senior Citizens and Other Poems on Aging."

Photos I Appear in by Chance

I’m the slurred figure in the background

of the selfie the honeymooners took

near the Rialto Bridge in Venice.

The home movie that gobbled the whole panorama

of the Grand Canyon in summer

ends with me at age 22,

dazed and dehydrated

dragging myself up from the Colorado River Valley.

I’m the popeyed passerby

that a guy deliberately captured on film

after his girlfriend peeled off her t-shirt

on a deserted street in San Francisco.

And that’s me

behind the family group portrait,

strolling by as I Whap! a mosquito on my forehead.

How many unnumbered albums and videos do I appear in

belonging to people I’ll never meet—

the closest I’ll ever get

to immortality.