"Nothing to Lose but..." by poet Blake Sugarman

Blake Sugarman is primarily a performance artists who lives in Oakland.

Nothing to Lose but...

Workers of the world

Come outside and see

that the robins have arrived

Direct your precious gaze

beyond your glowing rectangle

And behold the green fuse

that drives the flower

Workers of the world

Don’t let it pass you by

Don’t confuse the slogans

for personal mantras

Remember you are

a wild thing

And there was a world

before money

Primates of the world

who happen to work

Escape from

the confines of

commodity consciousness

Be a blossom

not a gear

Sun yourself like a lizard

Anyone and everyone

I'm talking to you

We've got a crystal ball

burning a hole in the horizon

What does it whisper

in its language of colors?

How will you answer?

