"Nothing to Lose but..." by poet Blake Sugarman
Blake Sugarman is primarily a performance artists who lives in Oakland.
Nothing to Lose but...
Workers of the world
Come outside and see
that the robins have arrived
Direct your precious gaze
beyond your glowing rectangle
And behold the green fuse
that drives the flower
Workers of the world
Don’t let it pass you by
Don’t confuse the slogans
for personal mantras
Remember you are
a wild thing
And there was a world
before money
Primates of the world
who happen to work
Escape from
the confines of
commodity consciousness
Be a blossom
not a gear
Sun yourself like a lizard
Anyone and everyone
I'm talking to you
We've got a crystal ball
burning a hole in the horizon
What does it whisper
in its language of colors?
How will you answer?