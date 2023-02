Poet Dana DeFranco reads her poem "Suffice."

Suffice

(The Bedroom: thread count)

the unfolding

stumbles

legs shuffle,

tightness / tucked /

tightly sucked

/in/so/that/ toes

woe &

all she can think of

is the door

wings x’s four

I have

a dragonfly

inside my heart,

multiplied in kisses

gilded to

collisions

stacked in brittle

mouths and girdles -

a gait that lingers

on the inside of my teeth