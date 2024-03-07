KALW Town Hall: The Future of Local Journalism

This episode: a discussion about the Future of Bay Area Journalism. The panelists are KQED Managing Editor Otis Taylor Jr., Berkeley Scanner Founder Emilie Raguso, Mission Local Founder and Executive Editor Lydia Chavez, and San Francisco Chronicle Editor-in-Chief Emilio Garcia-Ruiz. Hosted by KALW's Ben Trefny.

You’ve probably heard about our downtown events space and the dozens of live, in-person programs we’ve held there over the past few months. We want to highlight some of the great discussions that happen there, so we’re showcasing four of them on BAY MADE this week.

