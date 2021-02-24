YLR: Elder Financial Abuse 101

What are some of the more common types of abuse? Where does one go for help if there has been financial elder abuse? Why is it so challenging to criminally prosecute these cases to a conviction? What kind of financial abuse cases do civil attorney typically take?

Tonight, YLR host Jeff Hayden, and tonight's co-host Josh Borger, welcome Deputy San Mateo County District Attorney Deshawn Madha a veteran prosecutor currently assigned to prosecute felony elder abuse cases, Mark Gilfix, Gilfix & La Poll Associates LLP., and, from California Advocates For Nursing Home Reform, Prescott Cole, Esq. to discuss these troubling cases.

Questions for Jeff, Josh and their guests, call toll-free at (866) 798-8255.