Inflection Point 117: The White Devil’s Daughters - Julia Flynn Siler

  • The White devil's Daughters by Julia Flynn Siler
In 19th Century San Francisco's Chinatown only 1 in 10 people were women, and most of them were forced into prostitution, trafficked by criminal tongs. 

In today’s episode, meet the Scottish sewing instructor Donaldina Cameron and the women she collaborated with and helped escape from sex slavery between 1870 and 1930. This week on Inflection Point: Julia Flynn Siler talks about her new book The White Devil’s Daughters: The Women Who Fought Slavery in San Francisco’s Chinatown. Prepare yourself for bomb scares and bubonic plague quarantines, court cases and crowdfunding efforts. Join us in what is, ultimately, a conversation about standing up to a broken society, and how women can help women rise up. Recorded at the Bay Area Book Festival in May 2019 as part of their Women Lit programming.

women's history
history
San Francisco
empowerment
white devil’s daughters
human trafficking
Chinatown
Sex trafficking
audio
Podcast
Chinese Exclusion Act