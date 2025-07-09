Sinking our teeth into 'Sinners': A roundtable discussion

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden.” Where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show: we're having a roundtable discussion of Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" Several Bay Area writers and poets spend the entire hour with host Jeneé Darden discussing the film.

*THERE WILL BE SPOILERS IN THIS CONVERSATION*

This year Ryan Coogler took us back to 1930s, rural Clarkdale, Mississippi and captivated moviegoers with a supernatural horror story about Black, twin brothers. Smoke and Stack moved back to segregated Mississippi, after living in Chicago, to open a juke joint. But vampires are lurking. They're hungry for blood and power. On the opening night of the brothers' new spot, all hell breaks loose. Literally.

"Sinners" made an estimated $365 million at the box office. Many people have seen the film several times. It's an entertaining, but very deep film. We covered "Sinners" back in the spring, but there's more to talk about including the blues, the Black church, racism, colonization, love and sexual intimacy, freedom.

GUESTS:

Audrey T. Williams, is the co-chair of the World Fantasy Convention that's coming to Oakland in 2026.

Poet Nazelah Jamison hosts the Berkeley Poetry Slam and in her spare time writes horror screenplays.

Kevin Dublin is an educator, poet, filmmaker and founder of Living Room SF.

Rev. Harry Williams, also known as OG Rev, is a hip-hop artist, author and founder of Ground Game Ministries. He's also been a guest on "Sights + Sounds."