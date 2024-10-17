Hot and dry winds are a cause for concern for the Bay Area

Wind speed is predicted to be as fast as 45 to 55 miles per hour. Plus, we're expecting dry conditions.

Wind knocking down branches in dry areas increases the risk of wildfires.

Because of this, the National Weather Service has released a Red Flag warning. PG&E has also alerted 5 Bay Area counties that the will be shutting own power for public safety. Those are Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, Santa Clara, and Solano counties.

Residents should check their properties for any dry weeds or debris. It's important to have a working fire extinguisher on hand as well.