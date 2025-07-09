Bay Area cities impacted by nationwide sanitation strike

A nationwide strike is stopping trash collection for some residents in the Bay Area.

Republic Services is a sanitation company serving cities throughout the Bay.

Workers with the company, from Teamsters Local 439, launched a strike yesterday at the Forward Landfill in Manteca, east of the bay.

This comes days after Republic Services workers in Boston, near Chicago and near Atlanta went on strike.

They seek better pay, benefits and labor protections.

Now, w orkers at some other local facilities are refusing to cross a picket line in solidarity.

Republic Services said they anticipate service delays for some customers in the Bay Area.

Services are expected to start up again in one to two days.

