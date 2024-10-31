New Grocery Store Act aims to slow closures in SF

On Tuesday, San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors passed the Neighborhood Grocery Protection Act. It was actually first introduced 40 years ago, but it was vetoed by then-mayor Dianne Feinstein.

It resurfaced this year after Safeway announced in January that it would close its Fillmore branch within three months. Community pushback led to the store remaining open through the end of 2024.

Supervisor Dean Preston who represents the Fillmore district revised it and brought it back for a vote.

"Parts of the ordinance did stay the same. And that was requiring six months notice if a full service major grocery store is going to close. It requires community engagement through at least one community meeting. It also requires an exploration of alternative grocery stores."

Stores will also be required to meet with the Office of Economic and Workforce Development to see if there are any ways to remain open.

