How are CA social service advocates preparing for GOP budget cuts?

On this edition of Your Call, we continue discussing the Trump/GOP bill, which is the largest transfer of wealth from the poor and working class to the rich in US history.

Fifteen million Californians are on Medi-Cal, which is the state's version of Medicaid. Some of the highest percentages live in rural counties that voted for Trump. More than half of California children receive their health coverage through Medi-Cal. As many as 3.4 million people in California will lose their health coverage because of this bill, according to Governor Gavin Newsom’s office.

About 5.3 million people in California used CalFresh last year, California’s food assistance program, according to the state Legislative Analyst’s Office. Governor Newsom said hundreds of thousands of Californians who need food assistance will be at risk of losing it, and it will punish working people by ending their eligibility.

How are social service advocates preparing and what message do they have for Californians who are concerned about what's to come?

Guests:

Kiran Savage-Sangwan, executive director of the California Pan-Ethnic Health Network

Judy Mark, co-founder and president of Disability Voices United

Amanda McAllister-Wallner, executive director of Health Access

Amber Christ, managing director of health advocacy with Justice in Aging