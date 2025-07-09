Contra Costa County starting guaranteed income program

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors yesterday (Tuesday) unanimously approved a guaranteed income pilot program.

Contra Costa Thrives will provide unconditional cash payments to help 178 people meet basic needs over a year-and-a-half. The first guaranteed income payment will arrive January 15. Participants will have three options as to how much money to receive and when, with most of the options involving monthly payments of 1,250 dollars.

In October, the board allocated more than three million dollars in county funds, and another million in state funds for the program to be developed and administered by the county's Employment and Human Services Department.

The funds will target four specific populations: youth transitioning out of foster care; families with young children experiencing financial hardship; low-income seniors; and people on probation returning to the community after incarceration.

Participants will need to already be enrolled in county-sponsored programs to be eligible, such as CalWORKs or Welfare-to-Work or others.

