Indians all over, but especially Indian Americans, owe a debt of gratitude to Vivek Ramaswamy.

The race for governor of Ohio should not make big news internationally. But it did thanks to Ramaswamy. The one-time presidential hopeful was everything the Indian American dream promised - young, smart, wealthy, successful, ambitious. Harvard. Yale. Soros fellow. Lawn tennis. But also Hindu temple in Dayton, Ohio. Photos with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He founded a bio-tech firm called Roivant, the Roi referring to Return on Investment. But he himself sounded like the real Return on Investment in the American Dream, the model of the model minority.

Then he became the first Republican to lose the Ohio gubernatorial race in 20 years.

This is Sandip Roy in Kolkata

He ended the race with an ad featuring his opponent's long estranged mother, a woman who had stayed married to the man accused of sexually abusing her daughter.

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But the silver lining in the drubbing Ramaswamy got was that other desi Americans were able to say “No matter how badly I fail or how little I earn at least I am not Vivek Ramaswamy.” Soon after he lost South Asian commentator Wajahat Ali went viral with a clip mocking Ramaswami with journalist Mehdi Hasan.

WAJAHAT ALI: “nerdy dorky guys who desperately wanted to be on the Varsity football team but nobody picked them.”

In hindsight the spectacular Ramaswamy flameout takes a pin to the hyper-inflated uber-achieving model minority balloon. Spelling bee winners. CEOs of the top tech companies. Highest median household income. And the bar keeps getting set higher. Indian-Americans are not just a first class first minority. They have to be first class first at first shot.

Sometimes one also needs to fail.

Years ago I remember a huge brouhaha about a book called How Opal Mehta Got Kissed, Got Wild and Got a Life. The book caused a literary sensation. The author was an Indian-American freshman at Harvard. She reportedly got an advance of $500,000, a two-book deal, a New York Times profile and talk about a movie. Based on her own college prep experience it was hailed as the hottest new young adult fiction until it all spectacularly imploded under charges of plagiarism.

I don’t know what happened to the author but I remember thinking perhaps Opal Mehta’s downfall could paradoxically set its young author free from the rat race to the top. I recall the author wanted to not only write bestselling chick lit about Opal Mehta but also win the Booker someday and try investment banking. Phew!

In her book The Triple Package Amy Chua and Jed Rubenfeld write three traits contribute to the outsized success of certain groups in America like Chinese, Jews, Iranians and Indians - superiority complex, insecurity and impulse control. Superiority complex they write comes from an unspoken sense of “having a distinctive and superior family/ethnic culture.” The anxiety is about letting your family down, a family that might have sacrificed a lot to make it in America and it is also about making it in the eyes of white America. The impulse control is about a single minded focus on academic and professional success. The combination of all three can lead to wonderful things. But if it’s bereft of empathy it can also lead us to a Vivek Ramaswamy.

The tragedy of Ramaswamy is, as he discovered after hateful comments to a most innocuous Happy Diwali tweet, many of the MAGA voters whose approval he sought would still not vote for him to be dogcatcher. He could never whitewash himself enough for them.

And in the desperation to win their approval, Ramaswamy sacrificed human empathy and basic decency. When he finally admitted it had been a bitter campaign and called Acton to congratulate her, she just let him go to voicemail.

RAMASWAMY

But we should all be grateful he lost because it reminded us that sometimes winning isn’t everything. The model minority isn’t only about median income and grades and winning, because what matters if you gain the whole world but forfeit your soul.

One hopes someone as bright as Ramaswamy will take the right lesson from this debacle. How Vivek Ramaswany Got Mean, Got Whupped and Found his Soul.

This is Sandip Roy in Kolkata for KALW

