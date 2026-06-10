Slots or Beethoven?

A huge statue has bitten the dust in Kolkata and almost no one is shedding any tears.

Sports Today describes it.

ST1: Speaker 1: it has stood tall in front of the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata for several years. In front of the VIP gate is the sculpture of a headless torso with two balls on its feet and the Biswa Bangla ball on the top of the waist

It’s hard to describe. Two muscle veiny legs in white soccer shorts. And on top of the shorts instead of a torso, a big Biswa Bangla ball, like a globe. The Bengali letter B standing in for Biswa Bangla or Bengal and the World.

It was admittedly rather bizarre. And when a new government came to power in the state recently ousting the old one which had been here for 15 years, that statue was one of the first things to go.

This is Sandip Roy in Kolkata

The former chief minister in Bengal Mamata Banerjee lamented “I feel very bad.” That’s natural. The statue was apparently her brainchild. She had designed the logo on it. She said sports fans loved to take selfies with it.

But few sympathized. Her government had removed a long standing public art project as well overnight. Paroma, a sculpture showing a tribal woman, inspired by folk art. It was by renowned artist Shanu Lahiri who had died the year before. It had become such a landmark since it was installed in 1987, the area became known as Paroma Island.

But it had to make way for one of the Biswa Bangla globes. Now one might say what goes around comes around.

At that time the artist Chittrovanu Mazumdar had told the Times of India “In the US minimalist sculptor Richard Serra’s works have often courted controversy and led to public debate. Why can’t that happen here?” He was probably referring to the Tilted Arc affair.

In 1981 Serra installed a 15-ton rusting steel slab that cut across Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan. He didn’t think public art had to necessarily beautify public space. He wanted to disrupt it instead.

Many New Yorkers did not agree. New York Times art critic Grace Glueck called it “an awkward, bullying piece that may conceivably be the ugliest outdoor art in the city.” Employees of the government offices around the plaza collected signatures demanding its removal.

It led to a hearing. And heated debate as recounted in the documentary Titled Arc. Some government officials panned it.

TA1: Abstract art is fine and dandy, but when the public puts its money up for it, I think it ought to have some say in the matter.

The jury voted to remove the sculpture. Serra sued citing his right to free speech but to no avail. The sculpture belonged to the government not him.

TA2: I hope the arc is removed and auctioned off if possible. There is no shame in admitting $175,000 mistake.

One night it was cut up and hauled away to a scrap metal yard.

Serra protested but to no avail.

TA3: I can't live in a country that commissions my art, invites me to the white House, shakes my hand and tears my work down.

And warned against valuing art via referendum.

TA4: You know, if you had a referendum between a slot machine and Beethoven, there'd be no Beethoven.

it all raises an interesting question about public art, whether in Kolkata or New York. What is the real purpose of public art? In India most of the time it’s either about beautification or it’s just a monument to patriotism. In fact public art in India these days tends to believe bigger is always better. India has the world’s tallest, second-tallest and third-tallest sitting statues. Public art in general is not something born out of public discussion, input and demand.

The former government had promised to make Kolkata into London. And as part of that project it had installed mini Big Ben clock towers all over the city. And as a gift for soccer lovers a statue of football great Messi when he visited the city.

Now Messi is gone as well part of the public art change sweeping the city. When the minister says it was ugly few disagreed. However when a minister it says it will be replaced by something more “aesthetically pleasing” many are wary.

As they brace themselves for more giant statues. Just playing a different political ballgame.

This is Sandip Roy in Kolkata for KALW

