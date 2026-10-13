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Crosscurrents

How Stories Connect Us

Published October 13, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
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Haya and her brother at the airport
Courtesy of Nadia Mohamed
Haya and her brother at the airport

When you immigrate as a teenager, it can be hard to adapt to the new culture, there are things you gain, and things that fade. Today, we hear how a teen immigrant from Sudan has adapted to life in the Bay Area. Then, is there a fairytale from another culture, that sounded similar to one from yours? We hear how stories connect us.

On October 24th, Hana Baba will be in conversation with UC Berkeley Folklore Professor Tim Tangherlini, to explain how folktales and stories travel across time and geography.

The event will be part of our live Crosscurrents event as part of LitQuake’s LitCrawl Night, and will take place at MonkeyBrains at 8pm. For more information, you can visit the Litquake website.

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