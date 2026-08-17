Tuning in to the Music Inside
One Christian rapper says music helped her survive addiction, abuse, and homelessness. Today, how music and faith became her path to recovery. Then, one musician shares how her ancestor’s labor speaks through her songs. And, one South Bay couple has turned rare-record collecting into an art form.
- Bay Area Beats: 'God gave me my music back’ — LT Finesse on faith, addiction and healing
- Notes from the Edge: Valerie June shows us 'a gentler way of being in the world'
- Flipside Lovers and South Bay cruising