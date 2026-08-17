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Crosscurrents

Tuning in to the Music Inside

Published August 17, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
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LT Finesse performs at the California State Fair in Sacramento.
Courtesy of Natia Woodfork
LT Finesse performs at the California State Fair in Sacramento.

One Christian rapper says music helped her survive addiction, abuse, and homelessness. Today, how music and faith became her path to recovery. Then, one musician shares how her ancestor’s labor speaks through her songs. And, one South Bay couple has turned rare-record collecting into an art form.

Crosscurrents