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Crosscurrents

The Queer history of Bay Area radio

Published July 23, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
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The Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender Historical Society/ is located in the heart of San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood and it is widely recognized as one of the most complete collections of LGBTQ+ history in the country.

They have over one thousand archival collections and our very own Queer Power Hour host, David Boyer has partnered with the society to bring to life a pivotal moment in LGTBQ+ history. David’s 12 part limited series brings back archival broadcasts of KSAN’s radio show ‘The Gay Life.’ It was first broadcast in 1977, years after the Stonewall riots and just before what would become known as the AIDS epidemic.

Crosscurrents