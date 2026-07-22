Uncuffed: Just a Kid

We're kicking off Season 5 by going back in time to the defining childhood experiences of Uncuffed producers inside three California Prisons. Host Greg Eskridge introduces us to new storytellers at The California Institution for Women, San Quentin Rehabilitation Center, and Solano State Prison. We’ll hear how an accusation changed the course of one girl’s life, about a kid’s misguided dream to go to prison, and what happens when you’re forced into grown up situations too soon — whether in war, or on the streets.