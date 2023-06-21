Mariel Mallare Jimenez

Marie Lorraine Mallare-Jimenez is a former news anchor of Filipino-American Report, a local news program in the SF bay area, Hawaii and Guam during the mid to late1990s. In 2016, she was a visiting professor at SJDC, Radio & TV department, and produced "Stockton 360 News Magazine", a 5:30 pm drive show. Currently, she is a professor at Sacramento State University's Ethnic Studies Program with a specialization in Asian American Studies. She has over 25+ years of teaching in academia.

