Golden Gate Fields racetrack closing

The Stronach group, which owns the track, announced that it will be focusing on its other sites in Southern California, namely Santa Anita Park in Arcadia and San Luis Rey Downs in Bonsall.

In June, Berkeley City Councilmember Kate Harrison introduced an ordinance that would provide and add new protections for the racehorses.

If passed, this would add to the Berkeley Municipal Code to establish protections relating to animals held, owned, used, exhibited, or otherwise kept for racing or other sport, entertainment or profit.

Councilmember Harrison said, "I am glad to hear that Golden Gate Fields is closing. Exploitative industries with few labor and animal welfare protections have no place in Berkeley. I am grateful to the dedicated animal and labor advocates who have spent decades working to reform Golden Gate Fields."

Eight horses have died at the track this year, 15 died last year, and 26 died in 2021. Golden Gate Fields has been around since 1941.

Hundreds of racetrack employees are expected to be displaced by the move.

In the company’s statement, Belinda Stronach, chairwoman, chief executive and president said (Quote) “We recognize that the decision will have profound effects on our valued employees as well as the owners, trainers, jockeys and stable personnel at Golden Gate Fields.”

