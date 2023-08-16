Santa Clara County to add guaranteed income program

Santa Clara County’s Board of Supervisors updated on the potential budget Tuesday and planned for providing a guaranteed basic income to about 100 formerly incarcerated persons or those on parole.

The program would provide $1,200 a month for two years. It is one of the four guaranteed basic income initiatives being tested by Santa Clara County, most of which are in the planning phase.

Supervisor Cindy Chavez said, “Investing $4 million in the Guaranteed Basic Income program allows the participants to choose how to handle the challenges they face, and offer stability to people so they can lead productive lives and reduce the likelihood of going back to jail.”

Supervisors also approved a separate pilot program to train the formerly incarcerated to work in food service by setting up a cafeteria at the Civic Center.

Rebekah Children's Services is partnering with the county to run the pilot cafeteria program for 18 months. The program will offer training and paid experience to former offenders seeking to gain employment in the food service industry.

A pilot basic guaranteed income program for former foster youth is already underway and will launch its second group of participants this month. Another program, scheduled to start next summer, will target payments for young moms. And another, for unhoused high school seniors, is expected to launch in summer 2025.

