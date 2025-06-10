© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

Families search for loved ones rounded up during Trump's ICE raids

By Rose Aguilar
Published June 10, 2025 at 11:41 AM PDT
A December rally for immigrant rights in Sacramento
Peg Hunter
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
A December rally for immigrant rights in Sacramento

On this edition of Your Call, we get the latest on the Trump administration's recent ICE raids in Los Angeles. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told a House committee the military will stay in Los Angeles for 60 days. The Pentagon says troop deployment will cost $134 million.

Family members whose loved ones have been detained say they have no information on their whereabouts and can't get answers. Reporters and advocates say these public raids are unprecedented.

The Trump administration’s crackdown is affecting vulnerable communities across the country, from the coffee fields of Kona on the Big Island of Hawaii to the streets of Martha’s Vineyard.

Guests:

Sam Levin, correspondent for The Guardian US

Marissa Nuncio, director of the Garment Worker Center in Los Angeles

Flor Rodrigues, executive director of the Clean Carwash Worker Center

Citlali Fermin, communications coordinator for Trabajadores Unidos Workers United 

Karlos Gonzalez, brother of detained warehouse worker

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar