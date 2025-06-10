Families search for loved ones rounded up during Trump's ICE raids

On this edition of Your Call, we get the latest on the Trump administration's recent ICE raids in Los Angeles. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told a House committee the military will stay in Los Angeles for 60 days. The Pentagon says troop deployment will cost $134 million.

Family members whose loved ones have been detained say they have no information on their whereabouts and can't get answers. Reporters and advocates say these public raids are unprecedented.

The Trump administration’s crackdown is affecting vulnerable communities across the country, from the coffee fields of Kona on the Big Island of Hawaii to the streets of Martha’s Vineyard.

Guests:

Sam Levin, correspondent for The Guardian US

Marissa Nuncio, director of the Garment Worker Center in Los Angeles

Flor Rodrigues, executive director of the Clean Carwash Worker Center

Citlali Fermin, communications coordinator for Trabajadores Unidos Workers United

Karlos Gonzalez, brother of detained warehouse worker

