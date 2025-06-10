How long will the A's stay in Sacramento?

This conversation aired in the June 10, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the button above to listen.

We’re two months into the regular season of Major League Baseball and the team formerly known as the Oakland Athletics is having a hard time winning games or drawing fans.

Some people say that’s due, in part, to where they’re playing. While the team’s owner John Fisher is still planning an eventual relocation to Las Vegas, they’re currently at Sutter Health Field, a minor league stadium in West Sacramento.

So far no shovels have been turned at the Vegas strip site that is supposed to be their forever home. And in the meantime, their current field is drawing criticism for its small size, limited food options, and lack of Big League vibes.

Mark Demsky is a sports reporter for Sacramento's KFBK who’s been covering the A's. He gave us an update.

