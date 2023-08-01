SF Civic Center carnival planned for next month

The city will host a four-day carnival in late August that’s expected to draw 500 to a thousand people each day.

Featured will be a 100-foot super slide, carnival games, a fun house, a Ferris wheel and spinning teacup rides. Vendors will provide food and refreshments to carnival goers.

Scheduled to coincide with the start of the carnival, is the opening of the Asian Art Museum’s East West Terrace — a 75-hundred-square-foot outdoor space that will host contemporary sculptures and events.

Jay Xu, Chief Executive Officer of the Asian Art Museum, said, "With the opening of our new East West Bank Art Terrace on the evening of August 24th – the same day that the carnival begins – the Asian Art Museum will be sharing great art from local artists both indoors and out, making this a festival for everyone, whatever they love."

The carnival will take place from 2:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 24-25; 12:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 26; and noon to 8 p.m. on Aug. 27. Visitors over 12 years old must make a minimum $10-purchase toward games, rides, or food for entry.