Politics & Government

SF Civic Center carnival planned for next month

KALW | By Mariel Mallare Jimenez
Published August 1, 2023 at 2:07 PM PDT
Why is there a giant ferris wheel in the civic center?
A Ferris wheel will be part of next month's carnival at SF's Civic Center

The city will host a four-day carnival in late August that’s expected to draw 500 to a thousand people each day.

Featured will be a 100-foot super slide, carnival games, a fun house, a Ferris wheel and spinning teacup rides. Vendors will provide food and refreshments to carnival goers.

Scheduled to coincide with the start of the carnival, is the opening of the Asian Art Museum’s East West Terrace — a 75-hundred-square-foot outdoor space that will host contemporary sculptures and events.

Jay Xu, Chief Executive Officer of the Asian Art Museum, said, "With the opening of our new East West Bank Art Terrace on the evening of August 24th – the same day that the carnival begins – the Asian Art Museum will be sharing great art from local artists both indoors and out, making this a festival for everyone, whatever they love."

The carnival will take place from 2:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 24-25; 12:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 26; and noon to 8 p.m. on Aug. 27. Visitors over 12 years old must make a minimum $10-purchase toward games, rides, or food for entry.

Mariel Mallare Jimenez
Marie-Lorraine Mallare Jimenez, J.D., LL.M., S.J.D. is a former news anchor of Filipino-American Report, a local news program in the SF bay area, Hawaii and Guam during the mid-1990s. In 2016, she was a visiting professor at SJDC, Radio & TV department, and produced "Stockton 360 News Magazine", a 5:30 drive show.
