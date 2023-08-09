© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Inmates sue San Francisco Sheriff’s office for allegedly violating 8th Amendment

KALW | By Mariel Mallare Jimenez
Published August 9, 2023 at 2:28 PM PDT
San Francisco County Jail
Patrick Boury
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
San Francisco County Jail

A lawsuit filed in May against the San Francisco County Sheriff’s office claims city jails are denying inmates access to sunlight. Plaintiffs argue that denying sunlight constitutes “cruel and unusual punishment”.

Inmates claim a lack of sunlight has resulted in impaired mental health, loss of cognitive function, social interaction skills and muscle weakness.

Yolanda Huang, a civil rights and defense attorney representing the inmates, said "We firmly believe that no one should suffer inhumane conditions, and the denial of sunlight to prisoners represents a severe violation of their basic human rights."

The lawsuit says all inmates at both jails in question – County Jails 4 and 5 – subject inmates to such treatment. It also claims this includes a subgroup of inmates — pre-trial detainees — who are allegedly locked in cells for excessive amounts of time.

One of the plaintiffs, Kenyon Norbert, has spent almost 1,800 days without sunlight or being outdoors, according to the complaint. The suit calls for jails to cease practices of confinement and isolation. It also wants the policy changed to allow more out-of-cell time for prisoners, and to provide access to regular outdoor activities and sunlight.

Tags
Politics & Government Bay Area News
Mariel Mallare Jimenez
Marie-Lorraine Mallare Jimenez, J.D., LL.M., S.J.D. is a former news anchor of Filipino-American Report, a local news program in the SF bay area, Hawaii and Guam during the mid-1990s. In 2016, she was a visiting professor at SJDC, Radio & TV department, and produced "Stockton 360 News Magazine", a 5:30 drive show.
See stories by Mariel Mallare Jimenez