Anti-ICE protesters rally in downtown San Francisco

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published June 10, 2025 at 2:03 PM PDT
Dozens of anti-ICE demonstrators have gathered outside a San Francisco immigration court.

The demonstration was organized over social media after local organizers received reports that at least 10 people had been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents as they attended court hearings.

Olga Miranda is the president of Service Employees International Union Local 87. She said janitors working inside the building had seen the arrests.

"They’re just shaken by what they’re witnessing of people’s removal. It’s not every day that you come to work and you hear people shouting for help, or crying, or they followed the rules and this is what is happening.”

Miranda and members of the Mission Action and San Francisco Rapid Response Network are rallying outside the building’s main entrance and loading dock, hoping to get a glimpse of any immigrants being taken into custody by ICE.

A call placed to ICE’s San Francisco office was not returned.
