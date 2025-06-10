© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media
San Francisco braces for more anti-ICE protests

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published June 10, 2025 at 8:34 AM PDT
San Francisco City Hall
Wally Gobetz
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
San Francisco City Hall

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie and city officials announced preparations for more protests after police arrested about 150 people Sunday night when an anti-ICE demonstration turned violent on city streets.

Lurie said Sunday evening's rally drew about 400 people at its peak and was largely peaceful. But he added, as the crowd began to shrink, the remaining protesters became violent.

Two police officers were injured, Muni buses were vandalized, store windows were broken, and police recovered a gun at the scene at 200 Montgomery St.

The Mayor urged protesters to remain peaceful at future demonstrations. City officials said they are working to uphold the city's sanctuary laws.

San Francisco Interim Police Chief Paul Yep reaffirmed that San Francisco is a sanctuary city. He said government policies generally prohibit the use of city resources to assist in the enforcement of federal immigration laws.

Department of Emergency Management Director Mary Ellen Carroll announced the activation of the agency's joint information center, which will remain activated throughout the rest of the week.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
