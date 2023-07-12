© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Politics & Government

New bill would prevent transfer of non-citizen prisoners to ICE

KALW | By Mariel Mallare Jimenez
Published July 12, 2023 at 6:37 PM PDT
Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo, a Democrat from Echo Park, introduced AB 1306, the Harmonizing Our Measures for Equality, or HOME Act. The bill would bar state prisons from handing noncitizens to ICE, as a result of several recent criminal justice reform laws.Impacted are Asian Prisoner Support Committee Four, or APSC4. They are executive staff and are community leaders, who have transformed their lives, but are at risk for deportation.

On Twitter, Anoop Prassad, staff attorney for Asian Prisoner Support Committee tweeted (Quote) “Southeast Asian refugee communities continue to suffer trauma, mental health issues, and astronomical incarceration and deportation rates.”

Rather than block all transfers from prison to ICE, the HOME Act would protect non-citizens from being turned over to federal authorities – if the governor has granted them clemency.

Only a pardon by California’s Governor Gavin Newsom can prevent the deportation of former non-citizen prisoners.

Mariel Mallare Jimenez
