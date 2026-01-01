Kristina Loring

Kristina is an editor at Crosscurrents. She's a creative director. audio educator and sound artist who loves to make sensorial and sound-rich work across genres. She was the founding Head of Audio at Dipsea, a feminist audio erotica app that the New Yorker praised for "creating a new genre" , the producer of the interactive cooking show Cooking by Ear, and the award-winning editor for the podcast The Stoop, a show about blackness, race, and identity in America. Her sound documentaries and audio installations have appeared on BBC's Shortcuts and Between the Ears programs, the Unreality podcast, The Believer Magazine's The Organist Podcast, and at XMTR Fest, Smithsonian for Sound Scene Fest, London's Somerset House, CULT gallery SF, the Market Street Prototyping Festival, and the Performing Arts Initiative in Maine. She's honored and excited to be one of the story doulas bringing Crosscurrents rich, narrative ideas to life.