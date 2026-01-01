Jennie Cataldo is an Announcer at KALW Public Media. She presents presence, consoles the console, and lends a lens of appreciation and respect for the heart of hearing.

When she's not controlling audio traffic on the air, Jennie makes use of her award-winning production chops producing radio programs and podcasts with her freelance production co. Accompany Studios, working with partners such as the U.S. Library of Congress, UC Berkeley, and PRX.

Before striking out on her own Jennie produced radio programs and podcasts with Ben Manilla at BMP Audio in San Francisco. There she produced the House of Blues Radio Hour (aka Elwood's Bluesmobile) hosted by Dan Aykroyd as Elwood Blues. She also produced public radio stories for Studio 360, a radio documentary about Jimi Hendrix, a podcast for the Country Music Hall of Fame, and much much more. She's conducted hundreds of interviews with artists, authors and musicians, and has worked with voice talent such as Linda Ronstadt.

In her free time Jennie reads and writes, tinkers with her 1964 Seeberg Julebox, and drives a Chrysler Maserati convertible because life is short. (ps if you twist her arm she might even bring her vinyl 60s soul/funk/rocknroll dj persona Honeycomb Brown out of retirement.)