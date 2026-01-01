Jasmine Bhan

Jasmine is a graduate student in San Francisco State University’s Broadcast & Electronic Communication Arts program and an On-Air Announcer at KALW (97.1). Before joining KALW, she spent four years at Pacific Coast Television, where she developed experience in local reporting, media production, programming, and community storytelling. As a Bay Area native, Jasmine is passionate about informing and connecting communities while helping foster a media environment grounded in fairness, accuracy, representation, and integrity. She also hosts a radio show called Island Born Indian Rooted on KSFS Radio about Fijian-Indian identity in society today.