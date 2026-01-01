Elaine Leung is an Announcer at KALW Public Media, where she enjoys engineering the latest news, features and live shows from music hosts. Elaine is an SF native and is active in the Bay Area community. Known as "Fly Girl E," she’s long been in the local radio scene from her KMEL days to being an airborne reporter at KCBS and KPIX-TV to delivering traffic on KQED. Elaine takes joy in mentoring students at San Francisco State University, where she is part of the BECA (Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts) Lecturer Faculty. She also loves to work on her ’69 Bug, "Klaus," which is named after the lead singer of the Scorpions.