Cigdem Gencer brings 30 years of executive experience to the work she does with leaders and teams. Her own executive journey has spanned start-ups, non-profits, and Fortune 100 companies. She started her career in management consulting to Financial Services and Media/Telecom clients. Her experience ranges in roles from CFO, CDO, COO, to CHRO of both enterprise-wide organizations and specific lines of business.

In 2021, Cigdem founded Fazilet Consulting, focused on executive and team coaching and organization building. She works closely with C-suite leaders to address growth and scaling challenges.

Cigdem has served on corporate and non-profit boards for nearly 20 years. Prior to joining KALW, her non-profit service was as Board Chair of the SF-Marin Food Bank.

She lives in San Francisco, and is the proud mother of her son who attends UC Berkeley (Go Bears!). In her spare time, Cigdem has developed interests ranging from starting a community choir to beginner pottery, and horseback riding. On the weekends, you can frequently find her hiking with friends, and attending her niece’s swim meets.

